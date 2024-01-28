Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Amdocs worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 5.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 163,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 367,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Amdocs by 199.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 23,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

