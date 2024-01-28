Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT Raised to $27.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMTB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $24.17 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $811.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after buying an additional 57,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 178,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 46,769 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

