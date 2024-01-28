Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMTB stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

