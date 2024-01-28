Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

