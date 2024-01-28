American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 58,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

