American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 3.06% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact during the second quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 99.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Price Performance

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.08. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76.

About American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

