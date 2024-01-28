American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

