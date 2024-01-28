American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
