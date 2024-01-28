Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $106.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.11.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.