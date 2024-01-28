Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $13.13 on Friday. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 149,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 20.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Amplitude by 121.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 52,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

