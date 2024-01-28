Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) PT at $136.50

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.44.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of A stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $157.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

