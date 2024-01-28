Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $31.21

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

