Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $42.33

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Report on Galapagos
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos
Galapagos Stock Performance
NASDAQ GLPG opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galapagos
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.