Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $42.33

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 735.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

