Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $4.04

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $679.39 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

