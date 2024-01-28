Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target at $560.00

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

HSBC stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,259,000 after acquiring an additional 527,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

