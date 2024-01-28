Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $17.80

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

IRT stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.