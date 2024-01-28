Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $42.79

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
NASDAQ JD opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
