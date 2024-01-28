Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $42.79

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 173.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 528,663 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 95.6% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 657,500 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 111.7% during the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

