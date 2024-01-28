Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $69.67

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 210,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 323,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

