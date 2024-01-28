Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Price Target at GBX 58.75

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 58.75 ($0.75).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 42.10 ($0.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.76. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69).

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 142,680 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £67,059.60 ($85,209.15). 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

