Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT at $87.82

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MTSI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $201,420.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 333,228 shares of company stock worth $27,565,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.