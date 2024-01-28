Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $64.40

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 90.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,883,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

