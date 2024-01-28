Analysts Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target at $9.23

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAY. Barclays increased their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Repay alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RPAY

Repay Price Performance

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.27. Repay has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Repay by 53.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Repay in the second quarter worth $85,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.