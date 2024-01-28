Analysts Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Price Target at $137.75

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

