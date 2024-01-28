Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $401.30

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,820 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,678,610,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $372.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $303.74 and a one year high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.73.

Cooper Companies shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

