Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $43.25

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,605,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of UDR by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

