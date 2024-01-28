Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $143.00

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41. Woodward has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

