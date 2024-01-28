Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Down 32.4% in January

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 59,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anghami in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anghami during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anghami Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGH opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Anghami has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

