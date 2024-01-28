ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 0.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 897,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,067. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

