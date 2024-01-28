APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Update

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,880,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 12,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. APA has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after buying an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after buying an additional 167,934 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

