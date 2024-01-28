APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $50.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

