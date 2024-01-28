Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $81,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 25.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 318,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 396.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 75,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.