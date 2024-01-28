Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 208,315 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 114.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $182.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.