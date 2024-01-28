Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 55,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $182.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

