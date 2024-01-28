Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $85,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $182.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

