Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $224.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 264,359 shares of company stock worth $625,320 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 431,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 808,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

