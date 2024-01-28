AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,955 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APP opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

