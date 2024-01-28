Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Aptiv by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Aptiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $79,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.