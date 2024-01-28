ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

