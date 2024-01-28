argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $522.00 at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $518.00 to $522.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.90.

ARGX opened at $382.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.70. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.60.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

