Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.20.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aritzia

Aritzia Price Performance

TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.35. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.840897 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.