Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,090,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $847.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.60 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

