Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

ARQQW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.