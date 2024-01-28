Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UNGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.64 and traded as high as C$6.85. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 204,056 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Laurentian downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is currently -17.80%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.