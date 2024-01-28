Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.