Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Raised to $23.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.
In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $514,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 27.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $367,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $5,778,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,220 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
