Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Astronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATRO

Astronics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. Astronics has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $586.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.