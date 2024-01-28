Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at $81,056.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,223 shares of company stock worth $16,077 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRA. Mizuho downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

