Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $247.79 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,024,319.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,094,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,024,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,845 shares in the company, valued at $91,094,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,566,637. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

