Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $253.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.50. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.