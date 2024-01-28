Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

