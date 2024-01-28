Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $199.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $201.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.67 and a 200-day moving average of $186.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $204.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

